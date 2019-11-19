Jewelry made from old copper dome continues to support Bangor Public Library

The Bangor Public Library had its iconic copper dome replaced in 2014, but pieces of the old dome have lived on and continue to benefit the library.

Amanda Coburn, Anne Reigstad, and Roxanne Munksgaard, co-owners of Maine Jewelry and Art, presented a check showing the $36,000 they've raised through the sale of jewelry made from pieces of the library's old copper dome.

Library Director Ben Treat says the money is a huge boon to their mission. "It is a major gift to the library and keeps the library a safe and warm and comfortable space where people can go on voyages of discovery."

Five more large pieces of the dome were recently found. Representing hundreds more unique pieces of art to come.

"It's fun to work with the copper because when you hammer out those carvings you don't know what you're going to get."

During the renovation campaign 50% of the money from the jewelry went to the library. That has now dropped to 20%, but Munksgaard says sales are good.

"They are still brisk, and it happens to be one of the bestselling items in our gallery."

Maine Jewelry and Art sits just across the street from the library, and they say they've learned a lot over the years about working with the unique material.

"Because the copper is carved we have to be careful how we hammer it. We can't hammer it on a steel block the way we did. Anne found that if we hammer it on a hockey puck then we save the green patina, and then we seal it with either Renaissance wax or spray poly seal so it doesn't come off or flake off."

When the dome came down, some larger pieces were auctioned off as historical artifacts, but much of it could have been recycled.

Treat says the Library is glad people are making art from the old material. "It probably would have ended up in people's plumbing, so this is a much more meaningful use. I mean plumbing is important, but people really care about this building. In 1912 it was a symbol of Bangor coming back after the great fire, and now it's a symbol of so many other things too."

"It's just really wonderful to be able to give back to the community a little piece of the Bangor Public Library." says Munksgaard

The artists say their next goal is to reach $50,000.