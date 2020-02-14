Jetport to make improvements thanks to federal funding

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) The federal government is providing nearly four and a half million dollars for improvements at Maine's largest airport.
Senator Susan Collins says the Portland International Jetport has been awarded the money to build a taxiway to provide runway access.
The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program.
Collins said the airport is “an important gateway that connects our state to the rest of the world and supports economic growth and job creation.”