Jetport passenger tells TSA officials he forgot about gun in his bag

TSA officials say a man from Androscoggin County tried to go through their checkpoint at the Portland Jetport Tuesday with a loaded gun.

He told them he forgot that it was in his bag.

Authorities say the 9mm handgun was loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber, and its owner was also carrying an extra magazine.

They found the gun tucked in the outer pocket of a canvas messenger bag when his carry-on belongings went through the x-ray machine.

After he was questioned, he was allowed to take it back to his car so he could make his flight.

It's the third gun found at the airport checkpoint so far this year.

If you plan to travel with your gun, know the rules...They're listed on the TSA website.