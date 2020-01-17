Jetport officials stop Hampden man who had gun in his backpack

Officials at the Portland Jetport say a Hampden man told TSA officers this morning he did not know a loaded gun was in his backpack when he was stopped at a checkpoint.

Officials say the handgun was loaded with 12 bullets.

Authorities confiscated the gun and questioned the passenger.

They say he called his wife to come pick up the gun so he could continue on with his travel plans.

While it's the first firearm to be found at the security checkpoint this year, since October, Jetport officials say they have found three others.

TSA officials ask that passengers become aware of the rules about traveling with firearms.

That info can be found at tsa.gov.