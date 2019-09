The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating a jet ski accident that took place Saturday morning near Macmahan Island.

85-year-old Richard Russell of West Gardiner fell off his jet ski around 11:30 in the Sheepscot River.

Authorities say Russell had been transported to shore at the Robinhood Marina in Georgetown by a lobster man who witnessed him fall into the water.

He was unconscious when he was recovered.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.