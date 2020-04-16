Jessica Meir appears on The Late Show before return to Earth

NASA astronaut and Maine native Jessica Meir is preparing for her return home.

She’s been aboard the International Space Station since September.

Last night she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Meir talked about her imminent return to Earth. She's scheduled to touch down around 1 AM on April 17th.

She also shared some tips on how to stay healthy and happy when in isolation.

“Keep to a schedule and a routine. Those things are important for both our mental and physical well being. Make sure that we’re playing nicely with others. Treat each other well, kindly and with respect and to get along well and also just to keep having a little bit of fun as well.”

You can find the full segment from The Late Show on our Facebook page.​

You can watch Meir and the other two members of her expedition return on NASA TV.

