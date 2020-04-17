Jessica Meir returns safely to Earth

NASA astronaut and Maine native Jessica Meir is safely back on earth. She, along with another NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut, landed in Kazakhstan early Friday morning.

Meir, a Caribou native, has been aboard the International Space Station since September.

She's now making her way back to the United States. The trip to Houston will take a little bit longer than usual due to safety protocols around the coronavirus.

"It's a little bit surreal to think that we're going back, especially given the situation that's been unfolding on the ground," Meir told a reporter Wednesday. "It looks like we are going back to a completely different planet. So it will be certainly an interesting experience for us."