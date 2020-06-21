Jersey's in downtown Bangor closes, shifts focus to Old Town location

After being closed since March, Jersey's Subs and Sweets in Bangor has announced they will not be reopening their downtown location.

Having made the announce Friday on Facebook.

"We decided in the past 7-10 days that it wasn't in our best interest to continue operating in Bangor with the urgent state of affairs and everything going on," said Jason Coleman, the Owner.

Coleman adds that the lack of pedestrian traffic and the shut down of other businesses downtown had a lot to do with their closure.

"You know 89% of our business are people who work downtown and walk in to support us. And with a lot of those businesses closing and limited parking downtown, compared to the parking lot we have in Old Town it just made sense for us to allocate everything we had and put it into our Old Town location," said Coleman.

Some of the things they will miss most was their relationship with the community downtown.

"Feeding our local kids when school was out. You know the parades were tremendous to us. We had a lot of great relationships and a lot of regulars at the hospitals that would order on a daily basis," said Coleman.

But the focus now has turned to their second location in Old Town, which is coming up on its one year anniversary.

"We're open Thursday through Sunday from 11-2 for lunch. We're still gonna operate here as long as we possibly can. And if you have any orders please call us in Old Town, we'll deliver them to you in Bangor for the time being. And make sure that we don't lose your business," said Coleman.