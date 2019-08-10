Jeffrey Epstein found dead in jail cell, reports say

Millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on sex trafficking charges, was found dead in an apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell, according to multiple news outlets.

The New York Times and NBC reported his death, based on official sources.

The Times stated Epstein, 66, hanged himself, and his body was found at Metropolitan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14.

He had been found unconscious in his cell July 23 with marks on his necks, which authorities investigated as a suicide attempt.

