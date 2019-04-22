Jefferson man indicted for list of charges in connection with high speed chase

A grand jury has indicted the man who allegedly led police on a high speed chase in February.

Police initially charged 35-year-old Wesley Glidden of Jefferson with nineteen crimes.

A judge reduced that to four charges, and the grand jury made it five.

Glidden is accused of taking off when a trooper tried to stop him, starting what would be a ten minute high speed chase in Whitefield.

Police stopped him, but then Glidden reportedly ran off before being found in the woods.

Glidden is charged with eluding an officer, assault, drug possession, operating with a suspended license, and trafficking in prison contraband.