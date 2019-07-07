Jeeps gather in Bangor for Children's Miracle Network

Jeep’s and their drivers gathered for the Jeep Show-n-Shine fundraiser.

The fundraiser benefits Children's Miracle Network, raising money for local kids.

The event featured a BBQ, ice cream truck, bean bag toss tournament, and best jeep competition.

Over 30 jeeps from in and out of state showed up whether they were shiny and clean or just returned from the trails.

“Last year we were able to help donate for a NICU bed that goes in the ambulance for premature babies that are born," says Kelly O'Neal, membership coordinator at Sam's Club. "The yet before that we helped out raising money to do Acadia National hospital with their playground set. So it’s just something near and dear to my heart because I love children. You know what’s great about it is it stays local. So it’s not money raised and going off and not seeing anything happen to it. You’re able to see it go in the works of it.”

The winner was determined by public vote and received a prize package and trophy.

