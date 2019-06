If you’re a Jeep owner or know of someone who is, then an event happening on Sunday July 7th in Bangor is just for you.

There will be a Jeep Show-N-Shine at Sam’s Club in Bangor from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

It’s a $5 donation Jeep entry.

There will also be a bean bag toss tournament.

All proceeds from the event benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

For more information contact Kelly O’Neal at koneal1985@aol.com.