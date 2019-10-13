Jay Fire and Police departments hold benefit BBQ for Farmington explosion victims

Jay's first responders gathered at the Ricker Hill orchard in Turner on Saturday for a barbecue to raise money for the firefighters injured in last month's gas explosion in Farmington.

One donation gave guests a full meal, including one hot dog, one hamburger, drinks and dessert. Officials said they felt compelled to help their fellow first responders.

"We work very close with Farmington and we decided to set something up just to help out," said Richard Caton, the chief of police for the town of Jay.

All proceeds were donated to the Farmington Firemen’s Benevolent Fund and the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell was killed, and six firefighters and maintenance manager Larry Lord were seriously injured in the Sept. 16 explosion.