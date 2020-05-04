Medical staff will take precautions if emergency room patients show signs of coronavirus

Northern Light Health Officials say there have been times patients have come to the emergency room with non-related coronavirus symptoms and later, medical staff feels COVID-19 needs to be considered.

We asked Dr. James Jarvis on Monday after several people reached out to us about similar situations.

Jarvis says it could be someone comes in for one situation, but then during screening questions, testing, or imaging, other suspicions for COVID-19 come up.

Dr. Jame Jarivs , Medical Specialist and Incident Command leader at Northern Light Health, said, "and therefore we must take all the precautions as we can to ensure the safety of both that particular patient, their family as well as our own as well as our own staff and the other patients and families that are in the facility."

Jarvis says the amount of personal protective equipment staff use may also be more than someone is expecting to see in the emergency room.