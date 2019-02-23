Jared Golden opens new Bangor office

Congressman Jared Golden has opened offices in Lewiston and Caribou and now has one in Bangor, too.

On Saturday he held an open house where he met with Mainers and discussed with them the work he's been doing in Washington.

The event also gave folks a chance to meet some of his staff that will be working in the office and hear about the resources and services available.

"I just really want to get engaged with people of all stripes and get the word out that when we have these events everyone is welcome to come and we want to hear deferring viewpoints because that's how I can better understand what everyone in the district is thinking and feeling and that helps inform my policy making," said Golden.

His Bangor office is located at 6 State Street.