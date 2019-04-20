Congressman Jared Golden comments on Mueller Report

Congressman Jared Golden said he personally has only read about 25 percent of the Mueller Report.

Redacted version of Mueller report released / Source: MGN

He said the reading he has done so far has focused on the investigation into the actions of Russia in terms of trying to interfere with the election.

Representative Jared Golden, said, "I think we all as elected officials and leaders in the country, and I think the press also should be paying just as much to actions of Russia and how they may continue to try and influence our future elections and try and drive a wedge in our society. We should be paying attention to that and talking about that and trying to do something to prevent it from ever happening again."

Golden said he will comment further when he has read the report in its entirety.