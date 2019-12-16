January sentencing scheduled for Hampden man who killed sister-in-law

A man from Hampden found guilty of killing of his sister-in-law is set to be sentenced next month.

56-year-old Philip Clark was convicted of murder last month for the death of Renee Clark.

The Attorney General's Office says he's now scheduled to be sentenced January 7th.

During the case, prosecutors played police recordings of Clark confessing to shooting his sister-in-law 10 times last year at a home they shared on Kennebec Road.

Clark's lawyers argued Renee pushed him over the edge and in his altered state of mind, he pulled the trigger.

They were hoping for a lesser conviction of manslaughter.

Clark faces 25 years to life.