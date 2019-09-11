Jalique Keene sentenced to 58 years in prison for the murder and rape of Mikaela Conley

The Bar Harbor man who raped and killed a former high school classmate last summer has been sentenced to 58 years in prison for murder.

22-year-old Jalique Keene was also sentenced to a concurrent 30-year sentence for raping 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

Wednesday Keene addressed the court, saying he takes full responsibility for the death of Conley. He told the court he has made many attempts to take his own life since her death.

Conley's body was discovered in June of last year near the grounds of a local school. Authorities say Conley died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Conley's stepfather spoke t the court on Wednesday, saying that Keene started off as Mikaela’s friend but turned out to be nothing but a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

At his trial, Keene testified he and Conley has consensual sex before they got in a fight. He also said she pushed and slapped him.

Keene testified he didn't remember what happened after that, even though security video shows him carrying Conley over his shoulder as she kicked her feet.

