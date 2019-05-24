Jalique Keene found guilty of the murder and rape of former classmate

Not long after a Bar Harbor man accused in the rape and murder of a former schoolmate testified at his trial, a jury came back with a verdict.

Friday evening, 22-year-old Jalique Keene was found guilty of the murder and rape of 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

The state says they are pleased with the outcome.

The state also says the outcome will provide some closure for the community of Bar Harbor.

Many family and friends were in the courtroom. They appeared to be happy they had justice for Conley, and they are looking forward to healing.

Conley’s body was discovered in Bar Harbor last June.

Keene took the stand Friday morning.

During his testimony, Keene stated he does not remember certain parts of that day.

He testified that Conley was pushing and slapping him.

Keene also told the court that he and Conley had consensual sex before the fight.

The state has not decided yet what to recommend for a sentence.