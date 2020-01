Officials have released the name of an inmate who died Monday while in custody at the Penobscot County Jail.

Authorities believe 33 year old Klarissa Nye died by suicide.

Staff at the jail says she was unresponsive in a cell block bathroom when they attempted to revive her.

Nye had been brought to the jail by Bangor Police on Friday for failure to appear warrants.

The cause of her death has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.