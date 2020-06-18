Jackson Laboratory and Puritan Medical Products partnering with Maine Maritime Academy

​The Jackson Laboratory and Puritan Medical Products have partnered with Maine Maritime Academy to help keep students safe during simulated training cruise in Castine.

A total of 60 students, faculty and ship’s crew will be double tested for COVID-19 before boarding the ship.

These kits will be from Puritan Medical Products in Guilford.

Jackson Lab will test the samples with results turned around within 24 hours.

The testing will be done at their lab in Connecticut.

President Bill Brennon said, “JAX organization and Puritan have really seen a wonderful opportunity to help the Academy. If they didn’t have this opportunity the prospects of them getting their degrees within the next 6 months would have been very slim.”

Testing will start next week.