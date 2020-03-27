Jackson Lab President will give talk on the connection between coronavirus and SARS crisis

The President of Jackson Lab will give a talk next week on the connection between coronavirus and the SARS crisis.

Dr. Edison Liu led the scientific response for Singapore during the SARS epidemic in 2003.

The CEO of Jackson Lab will discuss several topics related to COVID-19 including what the scientific community is doing to try and stop the spread of the virus.

There will be time for questions.

The online talk is a collaboration with the Ellsworth Public Library.

The link can be found on the Library's Facebook page.

It's Tuesday night at 7.