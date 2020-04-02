Jackman store providing meals to community members in need

Bishop's Store in Jackman has always been committed to being there for their community.

Because of COVID-19 many folks in the community are struggling to provide meals for their families.

That’s why Ray Levesque and his family decided to start making and delivering meals to children and elderly people.

Each day they make the meals at the store and hand-deliver them to 70 locals in the area.

Ray Levesque the owner says he isn't asking for any more donations.

Each meal costs $2.50 per adult but if you can’t afford it, the meal is free.

Ray Levesque said, “I’m the face that is delivering door to door for the elderly. They know me by name and face so I feel that I am the best one to go knocking on their door. So, we hang it on their doorknob and step back and knock hard but they always want to talk. They’re lonely. So I feel it is also a good way to just say ‘hi’ and do you need anything? Are you okay? Just for a minute or two is all it takes to brighten up their day.”

Ray says he has received a total of $4,000 in donations which is enough to feed everyone for the next 4 weeks.