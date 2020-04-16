JSI Store Fixtures helping in the fight against COVID-19

If you have done any grocery shopping lately, you've probably seen the plastic barriers between you and the clerk.

But, did you know that thousands of those are being made right in Piscataquis County?

TV5 got an inside look at JSI’s warehouse Thursday.

“We’re providing millions of protections per day and tens of millions or protections per week,” said Mark Awalt, President of JSI in Milo.

As coronavirus spreads, many companies are stepping up to help fight the virus - including this hidden gem in Milo, Maine.

For more than 30 years JSI has been manufacturing fixtures for retailers.

Now, their attention is focused on making transparent hygiene shields.

Company officials say these shields provide a physical protective barrier between shoppers and employees. All barriers are made of plexiglass.

“We initially ordered $300,000 worth in advance of having any orders, anticipating getting them, and we have since ordered a few hundred thousand more,” said Awalt. “So, we have plenty of plexiglass on hand to continue to assist anybody who might want our help.”

JSI has been working closely with Hannaford. They currently have more than a million dollars worth of hygiene shields on order for Hannaford, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, and another large supermarket chain in the Mid-West.

“We’ll run our machines for as much as 20 hours a day on two shifts in order to get these barriers out in a matter of days,” Awalt explained.

So far, more than 10,000 barriers have been shipped out thanks to the hard work of about 150 employees.

When the economy does begin to open back up, officials with JSI believe these barriers will be in even greater demand.

“If an individual hygiene barrier in a retailer is protecting an employee and a consumer and that happens in maybe 20 times in an hour, and they’re open for 10 or 12 hours, and you do the math on the 7,000 hygiene barriers - we’re providing millions of protections per day and tens of millions or protections per week. I clearly think the hygiene barriers and what JSI is doing with our customers is saving lives,” said Awalt.

To learn more about these hygiene barrier solutions visit their website: https://www.jsistorefixtures.com/hygiene-barrier-solutions-transparent-effective-and-convenient/.

