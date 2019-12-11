JMG students buy and wrap presents for kids in need

Dozens of high school students spent the day Wednesday buying and wrapping gifts for less fortunate kids in their community.

The Santa's Helpers Project is an annual event put on by JMG.

Students in the Madison, Carrabec, Skowhegan and Lawrence JMG programs have spent the last few months raising money.

They used the money raised to buy clothes and toys for kids in need at Walmart, and then wrap them.

They say that it feels great to be able to help out families so close to home.

"It's been a great opportunity just to step back and realize how privileged and lucky we are and that there are people out there struggling," said Madison High School Junior Christian Cabrera. "It feels amazing to be able to be the one that helps them and know that they come from our community so we're making a difference."

"We don't really think about how that's something that we'd want to ask for for Christmas but it's something that they need. And it's really nice to be able to give back to them and to make sure that they have everything that they need and can have a good Christmas," said Madison High School Senior Grace Linkletter.

The National Guard helped them transport the gifts and use their facility for wrapping.