It's up to the public which Maine town wins a new fire truck

Economy Motors in Hermon has named the nine fire departments who could be the lucky winners of a new fire truck.

The family owned used car dealer recently acquired a fire truck and has decided to hold a contest to donate it to a local station.

Fire departments submitted a letter detailing why they need the new truck.

Waltham, Stockholm, Jackman, Smithfield, Wesley, Turner, Vanceboro, Hebron, and Haynesville are in the running.

Now, who gets it is up to you.

The public can vote starting at midnight Tuesday until noon on November 22nd.

To vote visit:

https://wbfb-fm.secondstreetapp.com/Economy-Motors-Firetruck-Giveaway/gallery/?fbclid=IwAR1AXAsPYIhUDpI7N0lmZGevkLJRx0e8wZJWo8CymQ9EfNYziL6Sesg-kZo