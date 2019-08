It’s tea time Sunday in Searsport.

The Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe is holding a children’s tea party at 4 that afternoon.

It's for kids ages 3 to 10.

They're encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Alice in Wonderland or Disney character.

It's 15-dollars for a child and accompanying parent, 10-dollars for each additional child.

Attendance is limited.

Visit the Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe on Facebook to secure your spot.