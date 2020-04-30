It's still business as 'pandemic usual' for dentists across the state

Making an appointment with your dentist is still going to have to wait.

Contrary to Governor Janet Mills initial phase one plan to re-open the state, dental offices will not be open May 1st.

When it was first announced, many dentist offices thought they would be back in business.

But some feared reopening their doors.

Thursday morning, the Maine Dental Association sent a message to dentists saying only emergency dental work should be conducted based on communications with the Mills administration and guidance from the U.S. CDC.

Doctor Brad Rand, president of the association tells TV 5, they recognize this is all confusing.

But offices will continue to function as they were before the Governor's plan.

This means that only emergency dental services are permitted.

Jaime Brooks, a dental hygienist from Knox County says many of them are worried for their safety if they open too soon.

She says, "I enjoy what I do but we want to do it safely. So, there are numerous concerns for hygienists that up until this morning were thinking they were going to have to go back to work without an N95 mask, without proper gowns and face shields that are fitting over their loupes which we use and bringing that home to their family and the patients that they see."

The U.S. CDC has stated that dental workers are at the highest risk of contracting the virus due to the nature of their work.

Brooks says that while many of them are eager to get back to work, they want clear guidance on best practices and ways to keep themselves and their patients safe.

Dr. Rand says the MDA isn't going to tell dentists when they should open.

When offices think they are ready, there are things they should have in place.

Things like having enough personal protective equipment, adequate training for staff, making sure they are comfortable returning to work.

He says the MDA advises offices to follow guidance from the U.S. CDC which, as of right now, states they should post-pone all non-emergent dentistry.

Dr. Rand says safety is the priority but that doesn't negate the fact that dentists offices do need to reopen as soon as possible.

He says, "We're concerned about these routine problems that are going to be really hightening here the further away we get from being able to see them. So, we're committed to trying to get things open both as soon as and as safely as at the same time as possibe becasue we really are starting to see some problems that are materilaizing with people's oral health."

The Maine Department of Health and Human resources has developed a document for dentists to reference, which also points to the American Dental Association toolkit.

That toolkit, Doctor Rand says is even more extensive and talks about pre-screening patients, scheduling appointments and details that should be in place before dentists open their doors and you open your mouth.

Another thing to point out is that before last week tele-dentistry wasn't allowed in the state.

Those rules have since been relaxed and there is legislation currently on docket that would allow this technology to be used.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced Thursday they are launching a virtual dental care program for consumers.

You can view their statement below:

In an effort to provide consumers with enhanced access to oral care during the COVID-19 crisis, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine (Anthem) today announced the launch of a virtual dental care program with partner, The TeleDentists®. Providing access to affordable services is part of Anthem’s continuing commitment to meet a person’s whole health needs, while providing safe, remote-care during this pandemic.

Through its partnership with The TeleDentists® – an in-network provider of virtual dental services from board-licensed dentists – Anthem is offering consumers convenient, timely access to dental care that is available 24/7, 365 days a year in the event of an emergency, with virtual exams covered at 100 percent with no deductibles, copays, paperwork or claims to file through June 30, 2020. While encouraging members to seek care from their primary care dentist, The TeleDentists® offers consumers an alternative to emergency room or urgent care center visits, which can often cost between $400 and $1,000.

“Teledentistry matters now more than ever, so this is a great time for Anthem to expand its virtual oral care offering,” said Scott Towers, President, Dental and Vision Business at Anthem. “Millions of Americans have been asked to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but many still need access to dental care from dentists. Helping consumers get that care is our number one priority, and through this partnership with The TeleDentists®, we’re proud to offer a teledentistry option that is convenient, safe and affordable.”

This online and mobile-enabled care is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and requires no travel or appointments, offering consumers privacy and security while helping them stay home and flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Members can access teledentistry services through Anthem’s provider finder and linking to The TeleDentists® website where they’ll be asked to answer a few health history questions before being placed in a virtual waiting room. In as little as 10 minutes, consumers can then meet with board-licensed dentists who will assess their needs and recommend care options, such as prescribing medication to local pharmacies or referring them to local dentists.