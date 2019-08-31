It’s breakfast time! Saturday marks International Bacon Day

(CNN) - Get ready to pig out around the world. Saturday is International Bacon Day.

Did you know the average American consumes nearly 18 pounds of bacon each year? Around 65 percent of Americans say bacon should be the national food, but plenty of other countries love it too.

The classic English breakfast always includes British bacon, called a “rasher.” Brits also eat baked beans, fried eggs and blood sausage.

In Germany bacon is called "speck," and in Italy, it's known as "pancetta.”

In any language, it’s all delicious, so enjoy some extra bacon with breakfast.

