Third site added to list of potential new Augusta Police Department locations

A third site has been added to the list of possible new locations for the Augusta Police Department.

It's an about five acre site on Arsenal St.

It's on the Kennebec River and just on the other side of downtown.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills says at this point he doesn't prefer any of the sites and will leave that in the hands of the City Council.

"Like any site, I look at it more from a security, safety for staff and the public and a category 4 building," said Mills. "All of the sites on the table right now check that box, so there isn't really anything I would exclude."

Mills says they'll continue to gather information on this new site to ensure it meets all of their needs.