It’s National Old Stuff Day, which actually celebrates new stuff

Saturday is National Old Stuff Day which, as it happens, is actually about celebrating the new.

March 2 marks National Old Stuff Day, but, at least according to the National Day Calendar, it’s not meant for going into the back of your closet, pulling out your favorite vintage T-shirt and wearing it to honor all the stuff you’ve kept around all these years.

It’s meant, instead, for moving on from the old – stuff, habits, perspectives and the like.

“We have all heard the saying, ‘same old, same old.’ Well, this is the day to do things differently,” the calendar says.

It advises you to take the day to reevaluate your normal routine, make new choices, approach things with a different attitude.

“Whatever it is, strive to make the day new, not the same old day it was yesterday,” the calendar says.

And, if all that maybe seems more appropriate for a National New Stuff Day, go ahead and grab that old T-shirt with the holes in it and wear it with pride anyway.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.