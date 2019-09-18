It's National Cheeseburger Day!

Many of us love America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese.

Wednesday, September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day.

While the origin is unclear, there are stories the tasty treat has been around since the 1920s.

We stopped by Outta the Ordinary in Old Town.

The owners say they make as many as 100 cheeseburgers a day.

One of their best-sellers?

The Smoked Barbecue Bacon Gouda Burger.

We asked them why they think this one is so popular.

"It's unique. I mean, where else can you get a stuffed burger, especially with fresh, not frozen beef, and nicely seasoned. When you bite into it, it's got that juicy burst of filling when you take a bite," said Ida McChesney, co-owner of O.T.O.

If you want to try that particular burger or any others on the menu, they're open seven days a week.

For more information head to: https://www.otomaine.com/.