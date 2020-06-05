Itinerary for President Trump's visit to Maine

President Donald Trump is visiting Maine on Friday for his first visit to the state since taking office. He will be visiting Guilford, where he will tour Puritan Medical Products, a company that makes swabs for coronavirus tests and is expanding.

Several roads were already closed in Guilford Friday morning and crews were installing a barrier in front of Puritan Medical Supplies.

Here is a look at the President's schedule.

1:50 p.m. - Air Force One arrives at the Bangor International Airport.

2:00 p.m. - President Trump takes part in a roundtable discussion in Bangor about supporting America’s commercial fishermen and signs a proclamation.

2:45 p.m. - President Trump flies on Marine One from Bangor to Guilford.

3:10 p.m. - Marine One lands at Piscataquis Community High School.

3:20 p.m. - President Trump leaves Piscataquis Community High School and motorcades to Puritan Medical Products.

3:25 p.m. - President Trump's motorcade arrives at Puritan Medical Products.

3:30 p.m. - President Trump tours Puritan Medical Products.

4:00 p.m. - President Trump delivers remarks at Puritan Medical Products.

4:40 p.m. - President Trump's motorcade leaves Puritan Medical Products and returns to Piscataquis Community High School.

4:55 p.m. - Marine One leaves Guilford and returns to Bangor.

5:20 p.m. - Marine One arrives at Bangor International Airport.

5:30 p.m. - Air Force One departs Bangor and returns to Joint Base Andrews and President Trump returns to the White House.

