Jarheads MC members recall motorcycle crash: "It was absolutely horrendous"

The driver of a truck that crashed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire is charged with seven counts of homicide.

The seven bikers who died were part of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club which is comprised of Marine veterans.

We sat down with two members of the Central Maine chapter who were in New Hampshire on that fateful day.

"It was one of the worst things I've ever seen in my life."

David Seamans is a Marine and part of the Napalm Crew of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

The group consists of active duty or honorably discharged Marines and Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen.

They ride and serve veterans and their families throughout New England.

On Friday, he and the rest of motorcycle club were on their way to an event in New Hampshire when some of the crew were struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

Seamans says he and his crew were just five miles away from the accident when they started being passed by emergency response vehicles.

"Another lady came down and stated that a bunch of bikers got hit by a truck, and she said they're all dead,” explained Seamans.

He says the aftermath was horrifying.

"One of the first people that I saw among the fallen was our club president, "Woody" Albert Mazza," said Seamans. "As I understand it he was dead on impact. Pieces of bikes scattered everywhere. Like each one of them had been hit by a bomb. Pickup mashed up into the woods. The fire was out at that point but, it was just absolutely horrendous."

Over the past few days, the group has received an overwhelming amount of messages from all over the world.

Funeral services for the fallen seven are already being planned, and the group is planning their own remembrance ceremony.

They'll hold a candlelight vigil next week in Brewer to honor the fallen and raise money for their families.

"Nobody wants money in lieu of a loved one but, where that can't be reversed, we're going to do our best to make it as good for them as it can possibly be,” said Seamans.

Through this vigil they hope to continue to honor the memories of those they have lost.

They say Jarheads MC has always been about helping veterans and their families, and those seven always carried out that mission to the best of their abilities.

"We're here because of our fallen brothers,” explained Ed Steltzer of Jarheads MC. “It doesn't matter if we're the older Vietnam era vet or the younger Iraq War, we're all here together so, we want to make this a strong showing."

They ask bikers, veterans, and all other supporters to join them Wednesday, July 3rd at Jeff's Catering & Event Center in Brewer from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

There will be food, drinks, and fellowship.

If you cannot attend, TV5 will be live streaming the event online.

If you would like to donate to the families of the fallen head to their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/jarheads-mc-victims-and-families-support?fbclid=IwAR2bRP7FJqECKzcZNj5E9TxdBI4eG_d1hjPh6uCcdhgM48Cigf0c1kUVUfo.

For more information about the Jarheads MC visit their website: https://www.jarheads-mc.com/?fbclid=IwAR2WpndZPdRoHJHmrdXPBppw3MM0LAKdgEBVlXyr24tb-6RNfE2oqpgpWuY.