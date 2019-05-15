Island Connections Golf Tournament tees off at 1:00 pm on Tuesday

Dana Mastroianni, Organizer for the Island Connections Golf Tournament was a special guest during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday.

She sat down with Wayne Harvey to talk about the charity event which is set for Tuesday May 21st.

It is the 4th annual driving for rides golf tournament which is the largest annual event for us at Island Connections. We are a non-profit on MDI whose mission involves transportation needs for seniors and those with disabilities.

The cost is $85 per golfer and registration forms are available on our website at http://islconnections.org/4th-annual-driving-for-rides-golf-tournament/, or you can call us at 207-288-4457.

It’s a fun day out on the course with several prizes to be awarded and additional ways of expanding the greatness of the day through a post-golfing dinner, raffles, and Darling's is offering a new car for a hole-in-one!

Come down and show your support for a tremendous non-profit on MDI!

