Islamic community trying to stay safe during Ramadan

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Islamic groups in Maine are promoting safe practices during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has joined with the National Muslim COVID-19 Task Force to offer ways to help stop the spread of the virus.

Maine representatives say this includes avoiding congregational prayers at mosques. Ramadan is the month on the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other things from the break of dawn to sunset.

Ahmed Abdirahman is the executive director of Maine Muslim Community Center.

"For every single Muslim I know of, this is the first time that community celebration isn't possible. Everyone is staying home and this place is staying empty. It's a very unusual experience," said Abdirahman.

Ramadan continues until sunset on May 23.