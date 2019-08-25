Ironman Triatlon gets people racing in Old Orchard

Hundreds of racers took to Old Orchard Beach for an Ironman Triathlon Sunday Morning.

The race started with a run on the soft sands of the beach and then headed to the water for a swim.

After the swim racers hopped on their bikes for a ride through beautiful areas of southern Maine.

For those not partcipating, they still wanted to cheer their friends and family on as they raced.

"The feeling is just overwhelming...overwhelming,” says runners Ami Peralta and Angel Velez. “It's so exciting to see them. And it's a beautiful town. It's beautiful here it's gorgeous."

Athletes finished the race by crossing the finish line in downtown Old Orchard Beach while they met with others to celebrate their accomplishments.

