Iran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifuges

Iran has begun injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a spokesman said Saturday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made the remarks in a news conference carried on live television. He spoke from a podium with advanced centrifuges standing next to him.

He warned that Europe had little time left to save the nuclear deal. President Donald Trump withdrew America from the accord over a year ago and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

"As far as the other side does not implement their commitments, they should not expect Iran to fulfill its commitments," Kamalvandi said.

Kamalvandi said Iran had the ability to go beyond 20% enrichment of uranium. Analysts say 20% is just a short technical step away from 90% enrichment, which is weapons-grade level.

Iran already has gone beyond the stockpile and enrichment level limits set by the deal, which had promised sanctions relief in return for curbing the country's nuclear program.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

