Investigators working to determine what started fire at Dexter home

Investigators are looking into a fire that started in a garage in Dexter and ended up damaging the home.

Crews responded to the house on Pleasant Street at about 5 Sunday evening.

Multiple departments were called in after the homeowners said they noticed smoke coming out of their furnace.

Officials say when they arrived, thick black smoke could be seen from miles away.

No one was hurt and crews were able to stop the flames before reaching the home.

Crews initially believed they put the fire out, but a short time later -- they had to return after a hot spot flared up.

Due to smoke damage, the couple stayed at a nearby motel the night of the blaze.