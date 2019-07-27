Investigators state building fire was caused by woman smoking while on oxygen

Investigators say a woman smoking while on oxygen caused a fire at an apartment building in Sanford Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Washington Street around 8 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says 67-year-old Paula Pierce, was seriously burned. she was taken to Maine Medical Center with severe burns.

There was minor damage to the apartment and smoke and water damage to other units.

Another resident was injured in the fire. A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries Friday.

The red cross says they're helping 13 people after the fire and that number could go up.

Neighbors heard a smoke detector and called 9-1-1.

One witness described the scene as first responders arrived...

“The firefighter kicked the door down and I was like what the is going on? Thought someone breaking into my house...he said you gotta leave there's a fire." Nobody can go in there, we're gonna have to wait. All my clothes, you know, everything."

Police said this is the third fire this year caused by someone smoking while using oxygen.

Oxygen can be highly flammable with open flames nearby.