Investigators say one person unaccounted for after Fort Fairfield blaze

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says one person is missing following an apartment house fire early this morning in Fort Fairfield.

The three story building at 35 Densmore Road was flattened in the blaze, which broke out just after 4 AM.

A team of fire marshal investigators have started to arrive at the fire site to begin attempts to locate a woman who lives in the building and is unaccounted for.

The temperature at the site is -5 degrees , which will hamper recovery efforts.