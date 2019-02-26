Investigators say murder of inmate was result of fight over cigarettes

Recently released court documents reveal details about the murder of a state prison inmate.

28-year-old Dana Bartlett was strangled at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in June.

Investigators say the fight that led to Bartlett's death was over cigarettes.

Bartlett's cell mate, 34-year-old Zachary Titus, is charged with his murder.

Titus started serving his time last March.

Bartlett was also sent to the Warren prison that month.

He was serving 16-months for theft and driving after habitual revocation.

The two were in a cell with two other men.

Authorities say physical evidence along with surveillance video implicate Titus as the one responsible for Bartlett's death.