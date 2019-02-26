Investigators say murder of inmate was result of fight over cigarettes

WARREN, Maine (WABI) Recently released court documents reveal details about the murder of a state prison inmate.
28-year-old Dana Bartlett was strangled at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in June.
Investigators say the fight that led to Bartlett's death was over cigarettes.
Bartlett's cell mate, 34-year-old Zachary Titus, is charged with his murder.
Titus started serving his time last March.
Bartlett was also sent to the Warren prison that month.
He was serving 16-months for theft and driving after habitual revocation.
The two were in a cell with two other men.
Authorities say physical evidence along with surveillance video implicate Titus as the one responsible for Bartlett's death.