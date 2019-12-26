Investigators say fire truck driver was going too fast when trucks collided in St. George

Investigators say a fire truck was traveling at a higher than safe rate of speed when it hit another town's fire truck in October, injuring both drivers and one rider.

The trucks were on their way to a fire on Clark Island in October when they collided.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the St. George Fire Department truck was going about 45 miles per hour, which is about 20 miles per hour over the limit for that area...

Authorities say the trucks met up on a blind corner while shuttling water to the scene.

No one will be cited in connection with the incident.