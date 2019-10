Investigators say they'll never know what caused the fire that destroyed McCormack Building Supply in Winslow last Friday because the damage is so extensive.

They say the monetary loss from the fire is more than $4 million.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started in the pine shed at the back of the complex where lumber was stored.

Authorities say about 25 people were in or near the buildings around noon when the blaze broke out.

No one was hurt.