Investigators release more details about Gardiner murder-suicide

Police say they haven't been able to find a motive, but they have closed their investigation of a murder-suicide in Gardiner earlier this month.

44-year-old Autumn Bryant was found with a gunshot wound at her brother's home.

She later died at the hospital.

According to state police, the woman's estranged husband, 48-year-old Kenneth Bryant, shot her, went to Sidney and set her mother's home on fire, then went back to Gardiner and shot himself.

Investigators say a gas can was found in Bryant's truck and a dog found flammable liquids on the his clothing.

Police say Kenneth Bryant left behind a three ring binder full of what they describe as cryptic notes that helped police piece together the events of that day.

