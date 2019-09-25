Investigators release cause of apartment fire in Old Town

Investigators determine "careless use of a candle" to be the cause of an apartment fire in Old Town.

Scott Wilcox, Public Safety Director of Old Town, said, "This is the second fire in Old Town in just a few days as you well know."

It was just Saturday evening that one building was destroyed and several others damaged after a fire downtown.

Now, fire crews from surrounding towns showed up to assist at yet another blaze.

"Upon arrival, firefighters had fire coming out of the second-floor bedroom window. That fire rapidly moved up into the attic," Wilcox said. He added, "That's what caused our firefighters some tough work ahead of them. That's why you've got so many crews here."

Nine adults and two children live in the five-unit apartment building on Stillwater Avenue.

All of them made it out safely thanks to some nearby public works employees.

Gene Lee, Old Town Public Works, said, "There was smoke coming out of the top window. We ran over to see if anybody was in the building. There was. Some other people were there. We helped evacuate them and get them out of the building and called 9-1-1. We're not heroes. We just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

Residents will not be able to return to the building.

The Red Cross is assisting them.

Though these fires have been devastating, displacing roughly 22 people, officials say their community is strong.

Wilcox said, "This community has rallied, and what you're seeing is just a great community effort and what a great community to live in."