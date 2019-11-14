Investigators cite air tanks, communication as workplace violations after fire that killed Berwick fire captain

The Maine Department of Labor cited the Berwick Fire Department with five violations in the immediate aftermath of Capt. Joel Barnes' death in March, 8 Investigates has learned.

A report filed in May found the state cited the town and department with violations regarding equipment, communication and safety.

Barnes, 32, died battling the March 1 fire after becoming trapped on the third floor of the apartment building.

Barnes is credited with sacrificing himself to save another firefighter by shielding him from the flames.

Inspectors visited the site of the Bell Street fire March 5. The Fire Department and town addressed all of the citations and paid a $350 fine.

One violation cites the inability of all firefighters and first responders at the fire to communicate with each other inside and outside the building.

Two violations focus on the department's self-contained air tanks.

Several air tanks were found to be in use "beyond the manufacturer's established shelf life," the report said. Investigators said the shelf life for the tanks is 15 years. Following the investigation, 20 tanks were replaced, investigators said.

The report does not indicate the exact age or a recommended replacement date.

Another violation focuses on the weekly inspection of the air tanks and face pieces, saying inspections were not happening on a schedule required by law, the report said.

Two other violations cite the town and department for safety at the fire scene, saying the incident commander did not do a 360-degree review of the building nor start an incident tracking system for firefighters before entering, investigators said.

Investigators identified Barnes as the incident commander and the first firefighter to arrive, saying he ran into the building after learning a person was trapped.

The report does not say if any of the violations contributed to Barnes' death.

Fire Marshal Joe Thomas said in April that the fire started from unattended smoking materials on a porch.

Thomas said the fire was considered accidental and investigators could not determine when the smoking materials were left on the porch.

Thomas said no charges were expected.

The Workplace Safety & Health Division investigates Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules for the public sector.

Berwick's town manager said the citations were addressed and said he was not available for an interview.

