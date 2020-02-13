Investigators: Hospital didn't protect patients from abuse

Investigators found that a Maine hospital twice failed to protect its patients from physical abuse and thus violated the rules for participation in the federal Medicaid program.

Bangor Daily News reported Thursday that Maine Medical Center in Portland filed a corrective plan with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Oct. 4 to continue to participate in the program.

The hospital released a statement detailing the corrective actions it undertook.

Those include better deescalation training for staff and the implementation of proper reporting standards.

A hospital official says the subjects of the complaints no longer work for the hospital.