Investigations continue following blast at Maine paper mill

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspection of the site of a paper mill blast could take several more months.

OSHA has until six months from April 17, the date it entered the Pixell Specialty Solutions mill, to complete the investigation.

The federal agency is focusing on whether there were violations of workplace safety and health standards.

Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating the root cause of the blast.