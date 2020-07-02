Investigation report provides more details about deadly Farmington explosion

New information tonight on last September's deadly explosion in Farmington that killed a firefighter and injured seven other people.

A lengthy and heavily redacted report was released today by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

When interviewed by investigators, one firefighter used the term "click and boom" to describe the moment of the explosion at the LEAP Incorporated building.

Firefighters say when they arrived that morning, they found no evidence of a propane leak outside, but one noticed an odd layer of ice near the tank, unusual for a warm day.

When they went into the basement, firefighters say there was no smell of propane but their monitoring equipment showed extremely high levels.

Investigators found the newly constructed building had not been inspected by a third party and the non-profit had not been given a certificate of occupancy by the town.

Investigators say the blast was caused after a company installing posts in the parking lot severed a gas line.

In the report released today, representatives from that company said they had not called Dig Safe because they thought someone from LEAP had done that.

According to the Fire Marshal, no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the blast.